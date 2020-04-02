Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Lockheed Martin worth $295,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $338.52 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

