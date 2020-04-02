Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979,062 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $244,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 547,475 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after purchasing an additional 225,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,672 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 180,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,770,000 after purchasing an additional 140,984 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.61.

NYSE BUD opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.