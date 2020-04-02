Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of FirstEnergy worth $216,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners increased its position in FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $101,189,000. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.