Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,448,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

