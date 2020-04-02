Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,589.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,907.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,404 shares during the period.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

