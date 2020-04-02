Fortive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,242 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,920% compared to the average daily volume of 210 call options.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.18. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

