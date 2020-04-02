Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 355,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.