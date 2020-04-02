First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 2.20% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

