First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $48,671,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,322 shares of company stock worth $25,006,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

ROKU stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

