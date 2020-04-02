First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

