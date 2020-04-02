First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,789 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

