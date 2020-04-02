First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

ECHO opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $457.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

