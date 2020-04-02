First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

OGS stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.