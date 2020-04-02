First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 30,400.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $844.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.07. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

