First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,806 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.