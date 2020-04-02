First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 92,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

FATE stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

