First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,603 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

