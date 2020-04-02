First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 565 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

