First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 248 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $125.66 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.