First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 2,096 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.