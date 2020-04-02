First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

