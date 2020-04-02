First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $458,000 Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,224 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

BKU opened at $17.20 on Thursday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

