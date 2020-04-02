First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,015,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

