Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period.

FDRR stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

