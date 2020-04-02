Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

