Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

EVH stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.99.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

