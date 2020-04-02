European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue GBX 1.76 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EAT opened at GBX 77.10 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.45 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. European Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Julia Bond purchased 13,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £9,956.47 ($13,097.17). Also, insider Martin Breuer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76). Insiders acquired 63,639 shares of company stock worth $4,425,647 in the last ninety days.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.