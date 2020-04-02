EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,013,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $252,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

