Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

