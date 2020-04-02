Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,112 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.