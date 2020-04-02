Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 87.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

