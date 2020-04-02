Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.