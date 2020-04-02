Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,519 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Univar from to in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

UNVR stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.