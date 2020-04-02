Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

