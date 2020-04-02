Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Entercom Communications worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETM. Boston Partners lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,262 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 233,206 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

ETM stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $235.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,288.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,261.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $35,981.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 516,255 shares of company stock worth $1,288,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.