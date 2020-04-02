Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Endo International were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENDP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Endo International stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Endo International PLC has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

