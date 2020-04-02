Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Eastern alerts:

Shares of EML stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $121.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 2,300 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $57,224.00. 14.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.