Doug J. Healey Purchases 10,000 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,927.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAC opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $795.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its position in Macerich by 1,242.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 174,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Macerich by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

