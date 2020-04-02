Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $15,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CSV opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.