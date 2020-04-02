Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,691,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 27th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.73. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

