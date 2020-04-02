Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Deere & Company stock opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

