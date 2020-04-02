Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.67

News articles about Croda International (LON:CRDA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Croda International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,728.57 ($62.20).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,272 ($56.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.69. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,601.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,837.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 50.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Also, insider John Ramsay bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $349,449.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

