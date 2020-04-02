Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,486,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,974,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

COST stock opened at $286.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

