Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

