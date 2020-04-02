Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. Corecivic also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

