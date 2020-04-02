Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period. Corecivic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Corecivic stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Corecivic has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.46%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

