Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $10,689,000. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 160,068 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 678,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $459.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.24.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

