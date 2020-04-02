Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,838,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Comstock Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.92. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.