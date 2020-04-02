Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

