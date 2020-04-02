Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.36) EPS.

CODX opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

